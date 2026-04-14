AMLC appoints Buenaventura as new executive director

The Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) has appointed Atty. Ronel U. Buenaventura as its new executive director, reinforcing its push for asset recovery and sustained reforms following the Philippines’ exit from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) “grey list” in 2025.

Buenaventura assumed office on 14 April 2026, succeeding Matthew M. David, who transferred within the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. During the transition, Arnold Kabanlit served as officer-in-charge to ensure leadership continuity.