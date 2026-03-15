Lacson warns against interference in AMLC

Given the council’s critical role in safeguarding the country’s financial system, Lacson warned that it must remain insulated from political or private pressure and cautioned that any attempt to improperly influence the council could expose those involved to legal consequences.

Lacson stressed that attempts to manipulate or interfere with the work of the AMLC could constitute violations of existing laws and may subject those responsible to criminal charges.

The lawmaker said he had not personally heard of the reported attempts by a private businessman to influence the AMLC’s board composition but emphasized that such interference would be unacceptable and contrary to law.

“Hindi puwede iyon,” Lacson said. “Saklaw ng batas ang Anti-Money Laundering Council. May mga proseso at mandato iyan sa ilalim ng batas.”

The senator also stopped short of directly calling on Eli Remolona Jr., who heads the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and chairs the AMLC, to publicly expose and pursue charges against individuals allegedly attempting to undermine the council’s independence.

However, Lacson hinted that failing to defend the integrity of the institution under his watch could be seen as a disservice to the country’s financial oversight system.

The senator, one of the key lawmakers who has pushed amendments to the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2001, noted that the Senate has been working on further strengthening the powers of the AMLC to improve its capacity to trace suspicious financial transactions and combat illicit financial flows.

Lacson said the Senate Committee on Accountability of Public Officers and Investigations, commonly known as the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, has already put forward recommendations to enhance the council’s authority and operational capability.

“We have several recommendations to further strengthen the Anti-Money Laundering Council, especially their powers,” he said. “These are meant to be incorporated into amendments to the Anti-Money Laundering Law.”

The senator stressed that the AMLC has been performing well and should not be disrupted by attempts to manipulate its leadership.

“Maganda ang ginagawa ng council ngayon,” Lacson said, citing his interactions with AMLC officials, including Executive Director Matthew David.

Recognizing the agency’s growing responsibilities, Lacson also revealed that he pushed for an increase in the AMLC’s budget during deliberations on the 2026 national budget.

According to Lacson, the AMLC’s workload—monitoring vast numbers of financial transactions across the banking and financial system—requires stronger institutional support.

“Ang liit ng kanilang budget,” he said. “Sabi ko nga noon, mas malaki pa ang kinurakot sa isang project ng isang malaking contractor kaysa sa budget ng Anti-Money Laundering Council.”

Because of this, Lacson proposed restoring funds that had been cut from the agency’s allocation under the National Expenditure Program. The move was eventually incorporated into the committee amendments approved during budget deliberations.

The senator credited Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, who chaired the relevant budget discussions, for supporting the increase and including it in the committee amendment for the 2026 budget.

The additional funding, Lacson said, would allow the AMLC to upgrade its technology, strengthen investigative capabilities, and better monitor suspicious financial activities.

Lacson emphasized that protecting the integrity of the AMLC is essential in maintaining public trust and ensuring that anti-money laundering enforcement remains impartial and effective.