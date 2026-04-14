AFP, U.S. forces build classrooms, provide healthcare

In addition to the construction, medical and dental teams from both nations treated approximately 300 residents during a two-day mission from 8 to 9 April. The engagement provided medical consultations, dental procedures, and free medications to the local community.

Lt. Gen. Cerilo Balaoro Jr., commander of the Philippine Army’s Southern Luzon Command, said the initiatives highlight the humanitarian dimension of the annual exercise.

“From building classrooms to delivering healthcare and supporting education, these initiatives demonstrate how our forces work shoulder-to-shoulder not only in defense but also in uplifting communities,” Balaoro said.

The forces also provided emergency response and first-aid training to members of the Local Emergency Response Team and village watchmen to improve disaster preparedness in the area.

To support local education, military personnel turned over five laptops, a 55-inch television, and a public address system to school officials on 9 April. The equipment is intended to modernize classroom learning and improve school communication.

The activities in Quezon underscore the broader scope of Balikatan 41-2026, which focuses on building community resilience alongside traditional defense cooperation.

Military officials said the projects demonstrate a shared commitment to regional peace and development that extends beyond military training.