VP Sara flags literacy crisis as democracy threat

“Literature is not merely decoration; it is the infrastructure of our democracy. It is the foundation of how a nation remains honest, strong, and vigilant,” she said.

Citing data from the Philippine Statistics Authority, Duterte said nearly 25 million Filipinos struggle with functional literacy, raising risks to daily life and informed citizenship.

She said improving literacy should begin at home and encouraged parents to read with their children in Filipino or regional languages such as Ilocano, Hiligaynon, or Bisaya.

“Read with your children,” she said.

Duterte said the country cannot build a discerning citizenry while many struggle with comprehension.

“We cannot build a critical nation if many of us still struggle to understand what we read,” she said.

“Every book opened is a step toward a more informed citizen.”