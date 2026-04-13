Sara warns illiteracy threatens democracy

ice President Sara Duterte on Monday warned that the country’s democratic foundations are being weakened by the scale of functional illiteracy among Filipinos, calling it an urgent national concern that requires action from families and communities.
Speaking in a video message for the commemoration of Buwan ng Panitikang Filipino, Duterte said literature plays a central role in sustaining an informed society.
“Ang panitikan ay hindi lamang dekorasyon; ito ay imprastraktura ng ating demokrasya. Ito ang pundasyon kung paano nananatiling tapat, matatag, at gising ang isang bansa,” she said.
Duterte cited data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showing that nearly 25 million Filipinos struggle with functional literacy, warning that the situation poses risks to daily life and informed citizenship.
She stressed that improving literacy must begin at home and should not be limited to one language, encouraging parents to read with their children in Filipino or regional languages such as Ilocano, Hiligaynon, or Bisaya.
“Magbasa kayo kasama ang inyong mga anak,” Duterte said.
The Vice President said the country cannot expect to build a critical and discerning citizenry while millions continue to struggle with comprehension.
“Hindi tayo makabubuo ng isang bansang mapanuri kung marami pa rin sa atin ang hirap umunawa sa binabasa,” she said.
“Ang bawat librong binubuksan ay hakbang tungo sa isang mas matalinong mamamayan.”