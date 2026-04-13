UST reclaims UAAP chess title

University of Santo Tomas (UST) reasserted its dominance in collegiate chess by capturing the men’s title while Far Eastern University (FEU) secured the women’s crown in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 88 collegiate blitz chess event last Sunday at the Adamson University Gym.
The España-based squad delivered a composed and consistent performance throughout the finals to clinch the championship, finishing ahead of a stacked field that saw FEU settle for first runner-up and De La Salle University place third in the men’s division.
UST head coach and Grandmaster-elect Ronald Dableo emphasized how their strong elimination-round performance translated into a crucial edge in the finals.
“Being the top seed in the elimination serves as a morale booster for us. We also had a good break when (FM Mark) Daluz at (NM Chester) Reyes faced players at the bottom. FEU had a hard time because their players were always at the bottom,” Dableo said.
The UST Male Woodpushers easily dispatched Ateneo de Manila University, 3.5-0.5, 3-1, 3-1, in the semifinals to set up a rematch against FEU, which hurdled La Salle, 4-0, 2.5-1.5, 1.5-2.5, 2-2, in the other semifinal pairing.
In the finals, UST opened the series with a dominant 4-0 sweep, followed by a narrow 2.5-1.5 win in Round 2 before clinching the title with a 2-2 draw in Round 3.
UST’s title run was anchored by key performances across the boards, highlighted by gold medal finishes from Jan Clifford Labog (Board 2), Christian Mark Daluz (Board 3), Chester Neil Reyes (Board 4), and Carl Daluz (Board 6). Vince Pascual added a silver medal on Board 5.
In the women’s division, FEU edged Ateneo de Manila University in a tightly contested semifinal series, 2-2, 2.5-1.5, 2.5-1.5, before engaging La Salle in a gripping finals showdown.
After settling for 2-2 draws in the first two rounds, the Morayta-based squad found its breakthrough in Round 3, with Woman National Master Vic Glysen Derotas delivering a crucial win on Board 2 to power a 3-1 victory.
The Lady Tamaraws sustained their momentum to close out the series with another 3-1 win in Round 4.
Derotas capped off FEU’s dominant campaign by clinching the MVP award following a gold medal finish on Board 3.
Woman FIDE Master Francesca Largo (Board 1), Woman National Master Mhage Sebastian (Board 4), and Kate Ordizo (Board 5) each added silver medals for FEU, while Samantha Umayan (Board 6) chipped in a gold.
FEU’s Woman FIDE Master April Joy Carlos settled for a bronze medal on Board 2.
The Morayta-based squad also took home the Most Valuable Player award in the men’s division, with International Master Mark Jay Bacojo delivering a standout performance on Board 1 to lead FEU to a runner-up finish.