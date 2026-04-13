UST reclaims UAAP chess title

UST head coach and Grandmaster-elect Ronald Dableo emphasized how their strong elimination-round performance translated into a crucial edge in the finals.

“Being the top seed in the elimination serves as a morale booster for us. We also had a good break when (FM Mark) Daluz at (NM Chester) Reyes faced players at the bottom. FEU had a hard time because their players were always at the bottom,” Dableo said.

The UST Male Woodpushers easily dispatched Ateneo de Manila University, 3.5-0.5, 3-1, 3-1, in the semifinals to set up a rematch against FEU, which hurdled La Salle, 4-0, 2.5-1.5, 1.5-2.5, 2-2, in the other semifinal pairing.

In the finals, UST opened the series with a dominant 4-0 sweep, followed by a narrow 2.5-1.5 win in Round 2 before clinching the title with a 2-2 draw in Round 3.

UST’s title run was anchored by key performances across the boards, highlighted by gold medal finishes from Jan Clifford Labog (Board 2), Christian Mark Daluz (Board 3), Chester Neil Reyes (Board 4), and Carl Daluz (Board 6). Vince Pascual added a silver medal on Board 5.

In the women’s division, FEU edged Ateneo de Manila University in a tightly contested semifinal series, 2-2, 2.5-1.5, 2.5-1.5, before engaging La Salle in a gripping finals showdown.

After settling for 2-2 draws in the first two rounds, the Morayta-based squad found its breakthrough in Round 3, with Woman National Master Vic Glysen Derotas delivering a crucial win on Board 2 to power a 3-1 victory.

The Lady Tamaraws sustained their momentum to close out the series with another 3-1 win in Round 4.