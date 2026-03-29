UST pockets 17th UAAP tennis crown

University of Santo Tomas (UST) completed its triumphant return to the top of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s tennis, defeating University of the Philippines, 3-1, in Game 3 of the Season 88 finals on Sunday at the Colegio San Agustin-Bulacan Tennis Court.
Richard Bautista and Nash Agustines sealed the championship for the Male Tennisters with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Miguel Iglupas and Raymund Goco in first doubles, securing UST’s 17th overall title.
“It’s really a good feeling because we know how hard we worked for this. We worked hard from the Final Four until Game 3, so winning this was really a proud moment for us. The team didn’t give up,” UST head coach Alexander Diego said.
UP got off to a strong start as Loucas Fernandez cruised past Evan Bacalso, 6-1, 6-2, in second singles to gain the early lead in the finale.
UST, however, quickly responded. Christopher Sonsona restored parity with a composed 6-4, 6-1 victory over Heinz Carbonilla in first singles.
With the tie tightening, Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ericjay Tangub took control for the Male Tennisters, delivering a steady 6-3, 6-2 win over Lance Fernandez in third singles to swing the momentum firmly in UST’s favor.
UST duo Steven Sonsona and Al Zayeed Baid were a set ahead, 7-6(4), 0-2 against Carl Tan and Andrei Jarata in second doubles when the match was abandoned, clinching the championship.
The Male Tennisters finished the elimination round at 9-3, tying for second with National University and winning a playoff to secure the twice-to-beat advantage.
Their Final Four journey proved equally challenging, as they were pushed to both matches before earning a return to the Finals.
Game 1 of the Finals saw UST sweep UP, 3-0, but the Fighting Maroons responded in Game 2 with a 3-2 win, forcing a winner-take-all showdown.
University of the East’s JB Aguilar was named MVP of the tournament, while UP’s Carl Tan claimed Rookie of the Year honors.