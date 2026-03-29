UST pockets 17th UAAP tennis crown

“It’s really a good feeling because we know how hard we worked for this. We worked hard from the Final Four until Game 3, so winning this was really a proud moment for us. The team didn’t give up,” UST head coach Alexander Diego said.

UP got off to a strong start as Loucas Fernandez cruised past Evan Bacalso, 6-1, 6-2, in second singles to gain the early lead in the finale.

UST, however, quickly responded. Christopher Sonsona restored parity with a composed 6-4, 6-1 victory over Heinz Carbonilla in first singles.

With the tie tightening, Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ericjay Tangub took control for the Male Tennisters, delivering a steady 6-3, 6-2 win over Lance Fernandez in third singles to swing the momentum firmly in UST’s favor.

UST duo Steven Sonsona and Al Zayeed Baid were a set ahead, 7-6(4), 0-2 against Carl Tan and Andrei Jarata in second doubles when the match was abandoned, clinching the championship.

The Male Tennisters finished the elimination round at 9-3, tying for second with National University and winning a playoff to secure the twice-to-beat advantage.