Tinio questions absence of LPG, kerosene price freeze

(Consumers should automatically be protected from what has been described as the biggest consumer shock for consumers due to the rise in LPG prices in the market.)

Tinio made his remarks following a presentation from the Department of Energy (DOE) that revealed that the price of LPG caused “the biggest consumer shock” among all fuel products in a joint committee hearing at the House of Representatives this Monday.

According to the statistics of the energy agency, the cost of LPG had gone up by P243.50 from March to April, translating to a month-on-month increase of 45 percent.

Kerosene, on the other hand, saw a net increase of P70 to P71 per liter since the start of the year.

Tinio maintained that a price freeze should have automatically kicked in after Marcos signed into law Executive Order 110 last March 24, based on the conditions indicated in Section 6, or the Automatic Price Control under the Price Act of 1992.

“Unless otherwise declared by the President, prices of basic necessities in an area shall automatically be frozen at their prevailing prices or placed under automatic price control,” the law stated.