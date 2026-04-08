SC halts quarrying in Bulacan forest reserve, issues writ of kalikasan

The Court said the firm’s operations had significantly increased surface runoff, erosion, and sedimentation in the area.

These environmental impacts, it added, have already led to the destruction of crops, vegetation, and fruit-bearing trees that serve as habitats for wildlife.

Applying the precautionary principle, the SC emphasized that even partial disruption of a protected forest reserve can threaten the stability of the entire watershed system, particularly one as critical as the Angat River–Bustos Dam, a key water source for surrounding communities.

“In issuing the writ, the SC applied the precautionary principle based on technical findings showing that the respondents’ activities have significantly increased surface runoff, erosion, and sedimentation within the watershed system,” the Court said.

“Reports indicated that these activities have destroyed cultivated crops, vegetation, and fruit-bearing trees that serve as wildlife habitats,” it added.

The reserve is protected under Proclamation No. 573, and the Court warned that continued degradation could pose serious risks to both the environment and communities dependent on the watershed.