SC halts quarrying in Bulacan forest reserve, issues writ of kalikasan

The Supreme Court of the Philippines has ordered the immediate suspension of alleged illegal quarrying activities inside a protected forest reserve in Bulacan, issuing a writ of kalikasan against a construction firm and its representatives.
In a decision penned by Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier, the High Court granted the petition of Narciso De Leon, directing Halrey Construction Inc. and other persons acting on its behalf to immediately cease quarrying, excavation, and earth extraction activities within the Angat River–Bustos Dam Forest Reserve in Barangay Banaban, Angat, Bulacan.
The SC also issued a temporary environmental protection order (TEPO), prohibiting the respondents from continuing any activity that could further damage the watershed.
The Court said the firm’s operations had significantly increased surface runoff, erosion, and sedimentation in the area.
These environmental impacts, it added, have already led to the destruction of crops, vegetation, and fruit-bearing trees that serve as habitats for wildlife.
Applying the precautionary principle, the SC emphasized that even partial disruption of a protected forest reserve can threaten the stability of the entire watershed system, particularly one as critical as the Angat River–Bustos Dam, a key water source for surrounding communities.
“In issuing the writ, the SC applied the precautionary principle based on technical findings showing that the respondents’ activities have significantly increased surface runoff, erosion, and sedimentation within the watershed system,” the Court said.
“Reports indicated that these activities have destroyed cultivated crops, vegetation, and fruit-bearing trees that serve as wildlife habitats,” it added.
The reserve is protected under Proclamation No. 573, and the Court warned that continued degradation could pose serious risks to both the environment and communities dependent on the watershed.