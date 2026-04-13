QC opens registration for All aBOARD Expo 2026

“Through partnerships such as this, Quezon City continues to be a hub of creativity and global culture. The All aBoard Expo proves our city can bring together different communities and industries in celebration of learning and shared experiences,” she said.

Gaming Library CEO Hans Kenner, on the other hand, said that the convention was going to be a monumental event as it sought to invite more international creators around the region.

“Last year we broke records. This year, we aim to break barriers…It’s not just a convention, it’s the start of a tradition that gamers from all walks of life look forward to every year,” he expressed.

Based on the city’s announcement, rates of VIP passes for the expo were going to range from P1,000 to P5,500 while regular passes were going to be free for QC residents with a P150 fee for non-residents.

The event is set to take place at the Quezon City M.I.C.E. Center from 28 to 31 May.