New Blackwater coach faces acid test

Game time is set at 7:30 p.m. with Aquino set to call the shot for the first time against a very dangerous Tropang 5G side since replacing Jeffrey Cariaso as Bossing head coach last week.

Prior to that, red-hot NLEX will shoot for a share of the second spot behind unbeaten leader Rain or Shine when it collides with lowly Macau in the 5:15 p.m. appetizer.

All eyes are expected to be on Aquino as sideliners are interested to see if he can carry his success in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines with National University women’s squad and the international arena with Gilas Pilipinas Women to the country’s most prestigious commercial league.

Aquino, however, is facing a tough challenge as the Bossing had lost all but only one game in their first five matches, leaving them without a choice but to get their acts together if they want to catch the bus headed for the playoffs.

“Hopefully, I could fill the needs of the team. And you know, make a few changes to the perception they have of the team; make it something better,” the 54-year-old tactician who is looking to help the Bossing bury the ghost of their record 56-point beating at the hands of Rain or Shine last 31 March, 95-151.

He added that he wants to build a winning culture within the organization.

“Yeah, I just want to have the response of the players. How they will respond to this and how we go about this,” added Aquino, who will bank on import Robert Upshaw III who dropped 25 points and 11 rebounds in their 98-102 loss to Titan Ultra last Wednesday.