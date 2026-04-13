New Blackwater coach faces acid test

Games today:
(Ynares Center-Antipolo)
5:15 p.m. — NLEX vs Macau
7:30 p.m. — TNT vs Blackwater
Patrick Aquino faces an acid test as new head coach of Blackwater when they face a dangerous TNT Tropang 5G side in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup on Tuesday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.
Game time is set at 7:30 p.m. with Aquino set to call the shot for the first time against a very dangerous Tropang 5G side since replacing Jeffrey Cariaso as Bossing head coach last week.
Prior to that, red-hot NLEX will shoot for a share of the second spot behind unbeaten leader Rain or Shine when it collides with lowly Macau in the 5:15 p.m. appetizer.
All eyes are expected to be on Aquino as sideliners are interested to see if he can carry his success in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines with National University women’s squad and the international arena with Gilas Pilipinas Women to the country’s most prestigious commercial league.
Aquino, however, is facing a tough challenge as the Bossing had lost all but only one game in their first five matches, leaving them without a choice but to get their acts together if they want to catch the bus headed for the playoffs.
“Hopefully, I could fill the needs of the team. And you know, make a few changes to the perception they have of the team; make it something better,” the 54-year-old tactician who is looking to help the Bossing bury the ghost of their record 56-point beating at the hands of Rain or Shine last 31 March, 95-151.
He added that he wants to build a winning culture within the organization.
“Yeah, I just want to have the response of the players. How they will respond to this and how we go about this,” added Aquino, who will bank on import Robert Upshaw III who dropped 25 points and 11 rebounds in their 98-102 loss to Titan Ultra last Wednesday.
“I will work with them in my working attitude, which is, I want to win. I hope we can change the culture of the team into a winning one.”
“We’ll compete and that’s where it starts.”
But the road to that “winning culture” will not be easy for Aquino and the Bossing.
TNT is coming off an impressive 101-89 victory over Terrafirma last Saturday with prolific reinforcement Bol Bol leading the way with a double-double output of 34 points and 14 rebounds.
While Tropang 5G is favored to win the match-up on paper, head coach Chot Reyes said it is unwise for them to underestimate the wounded Blackwater.