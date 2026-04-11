Can Aquino turn things around for Blackwater?

The former women’s national team mentor began his tenure Saturday during the Bossing’s practice session.

Aquino’s appointment came less than two weeks after parting ways with Gilas Pilipinas women’s team following a 12-year stint.

“As they say, a door closes, another opens,” Aquino told DAILY TRIBUNE.

“Hopefully, I could fill the needs of the team. And you know, make a few changes to the perception they have of the team. Make it something better,” the 54-year-old tactician added.

Aquino inherits a Blackwater side that has been struggling to put up wins on the board.

The Bossing are currently in 11th place with a 1-4 win-loss record, faring a little better than Converge (1-5) and winless guest team Macau Black Knights.

It will be a tough task turning Blackwater’s fortune around as Aquino makes his debut on Tuesday against no less than defending champion TNT.

The Bossing found themselves on the wrong side of history after absorbing the league’s most lopsided loss in a 56-point beating at the hands of unbeaten Rain or Shine, 95-151, last 31 March.