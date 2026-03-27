Property price growth declines to slowest since 2019 — BSP

The slowdown has been more pronounced outside the capital, reflecting weaker provincial demand after earlier surges in prices.

By housing type, trends diverged sharply. Prices of houses—including single-detached, townhouses and duplex units—barely increased, rising only 0.1 percent in Q4, a steep drop from 1.9 percent in Q3 and the weakest since 2019.

In contrast, condominium prices accelerated to 3.5 percent, up from 1.4 percent, suggesting sustained demand for vertical housing, particularly in urban centers.

Earlier data showed a similar pattern emerging in the third quarter, when house price growth slowed significantly while condominiums began to recover from earlier declines.

Analysts note that the broader slowdown reflects higher borrowing costs, tighter credit conditions and moderating demand, following years of strong property price increases.

The BSP said the Residential Property Price Index (RPPI)—based on banks’ housing loan data—remains a key gauge of real estate and credit market conditions, with the latest figures pointing to a more measured pace of growth in the sector.