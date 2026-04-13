More than a game

But last Saturday, at the Milcu Sports Got Skills Basketball Tournament, he hit a wall.

The Junior Archers faced a dangerous University of Santo Tomas squad that featured a rock-solid roster of future UAAP stars. Both teams marched into battle with identical 6-0 cards, and whoever wins will get a chance to occupy the top spot heading into the semifinals that would happen the following day.

Behind the blistering 26-point performance from Andrei Francisco and solid support from Mikko Noel, David Dizon and Alfonso Mercado, DLSZ pulled off a clinical 82-72 victory. The mood was electric, but for Rajko, the celebration felt hollow as he had been slapped with a "DNP" (Did Not Play) tag.

The ride home was like a funeral. No post-game analysis, no small talk — just a heavy, suffocating silence.

Most 14-year-old athletes would have spent Sunday morning sulking or sleeping off the frustration. Surprisingly, Rajko did the opposite. Before the sun was fully up, he was already on the court for a light workout, preparing hard for their 11 a.m. semifinal battle without any assurance of playing time.

I quietly watched him from afar. Eventually, I joined him to pass him the ball while suggesting drills that he might need just in case his coaches — former La Salle stars Hyram Bagatsing, David Webb, LA Revilla and Thomas Torres — called his number.

Then, the dam broke.

Rajko was in tears as he was shooting his free throws. Between sobs, he admitted that he’s already getting tired. He also questioned if his sacrifices were in vain, expressing frustration over the lack of opportunity to prove his worth.

Seeing a young boy cry was a father’s nightmare. But it was a mentor’s golden moment to lead. I told him: "Son, just be ready. Your time will come — maybe today, next month, or next year. But when it does, you must be ready."

He nodded, wiped his eyes, and went back to training.

In the semis, the call he’s been waiting for finally came. Deployed in the closing minutes of the opening quarter to provide a defensive spark, Rajko played with fire in his eyes. He returned in the third quarter, relentlessly rebounding and hustling as if there’s no tomorrow.

He finished the game with just two points and five rebounds, but those blue-collar stats spoke volumes. He earned the nod from his coaches and, more importantly, walked out of the doghouse with his head held high.