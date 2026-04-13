Metro Retail posts 12% gain, hits P683M

Expansion into new markets powered earnings growth for Metro Retail Stores Group Inc. in 2025, as the retailer balanced higher costs with stronger sales and improved margins.

The Gaisano-led firm reported a 12 percent rise in net income to P682.64 million, supported by a 4.9 percent increase in total sales to P41.56 billion. Growth was driven by both new store openings and steady performance across its core retail segments.