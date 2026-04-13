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Melai Cantiveros revisits church that shaped her journey on Divine Mercy Sunday

Melai Cantiveros, husband Jason Francisco amd their children
Melai Cantiveros, husband Jason Francisco amd their childrenMelai Cantiveros IG
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For Melai Cantiveros, this year’s Divine Mercy Sunday carried a deeper meaning as she returned to a place that witnessed her earliest dreams.

Together with her family, Melai attended Mass at the Assumption of Our Lady Shrine Parish on April 12—a church she considers pivotal in her life story.

Melai Cantiveros, husband Jason Francisco amd their children
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The Kapamilya star recalled how she once turned to prayer in the same parish during uncertain moments in her career, long before her rise to fame through Pinoy Big Brother and later success on Your Face Sounds Familiar.

“Dito ako nag-pray na sana pasok ako sa PBB… pero ang binigay ni Lord is Big Winner. Dito din ako nag-pray na sana mawala kaba ko sa Big Night sa YFSF bilang Miley Cyrus, ang binigay is winner ulit. Grabe si Lord,” she shared.

Looking back, Melai’s visit became a quiet moment of gratitude—proof of how faith and perseverance guided her from hopeful prayers to remarkable victories.

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