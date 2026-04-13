Melai Cantiveros revisits church that shaped her journey on Divine Mercy Sunday

The Kapamilya star recalled how she once turned to prayer in the same parish during uncertain moments in her career, long before her rise to fame through Pinoy Big Brother and later success on Your Face Sounds Familiar .

“Dito ako nag-pray na sana pasok ako sa PBB… pero ang binigay ni Lord is Big Winner. Dito din ako nag-pray na sana mawala kaba ko sa Big Night sa YFSF bilang Miley Cyrus, ang binigay is winner ulit. Grabe si Lord,” she shared.

Looking back, Melai’s visit became a quiet moment of gratitude—proof of how faith and perseverance guided her from hopeful prayers to remarkable victories.