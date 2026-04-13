Medical City opens new PhilHealth ward

The 51-bed facility includes two isolation rooms and nine mother-and-baby–friendly rooms to support maternal and newborn care.

Stuart Bennett, president and group CEO of The Medical City, said the ward reflects the hospital’s commitment to inclusive healthcare and a stronger partnership with the government.

“What this reflects is our commitment to elevating the standard of care for every patient we serve,” Bennett said.

Bennett added that the hospital plans to continue collaborating with PhilHealth president and CEO Edwin Mercado to explore innovative ways to expand patient benefits.

“We hope that The Medical City’s commitment inspires other private hospitals to follow suit in moving the needle in our collective efforts to deliver universal health care in the country,” Bennett said.

Members of the Bengzon family attended the facility’s launch. Margaret Bengzon, daughter-in-law of the late healthcare leader, said the initiative carries forward Bengzon’s belief that both the government and private sectors share the responsibility of addressing healthcare inequities.

Alfredo Bengzon, a former secretary of health and recipient of the Ramon Magsaysay Award, was known for leading reforms that prioritized patient-centered healthcare in the Philippines.