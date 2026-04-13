MASADA flags Recto’s ‘expired’ appointment

The Masa Sara Duterte Alliance (MASADA) on Monday questioned the status of the appointments of Acting Executive Secretary Ralph Recto and Acting Presidential Communications Office Secretary Dave Gomez, urging them to present proof of interim reappointment from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Benito Ranque, MASADA founding chairman, said Recto was appointed by the President on an ad interim basis on 19 November 2025 to replace Lucas Bersamin, a designation that required confirmation by the Commission on Appointments.