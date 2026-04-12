MASADA questions Recto’s role amid PBBM's absence

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The Masa-Sara Duterte Alliance (MASADA) questioned on Sunday the role of Executive Secretary Ralph Recto, asking whether he is acting as a caretaker or an “acting President” while the President is out of the country.

Benito Ranque, MASADA founding chairman, said in a statement that Recto has been leading meetings, presiding over discussions on the oil crisis, and meeting various guests in Malacañang — a clear sign, he claimed, of the physical absence of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In the Philippines, a caretaker is a temporary committee, usually composed of three Cabinet members led by the Executive Secretary, appointed by the President to manage executive functions during foreign trips.