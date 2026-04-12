MASADA questions Recto’s role amid PBBM's absence

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The Masa-Sara Duterte Alliance (MASADA) questioned on Sunday the role of Executive Secretary Ralph Recto, asking whether he is acting as a caretaker or an “acting President” while the President is out of the country.
Benito Ranque, MASADA founding chairman, said in a statement that Recto has been leading meetings, presiding over discussions on the oil crisis, and meeting various guests in Malacañang — a clear sign, he claimed, of the physical absence of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
In the Philippines, a caretaker is a temporary committee, usually composed of three Cabinet members led by the Executive Secretary, appointed by the President to manage executive functions during foreign trips.
These designated officials ensure government continuity but cannot make major decisions on national security or matters requiring the President’s personal attention. The team manages day-to-day operations but excludes decisions on national security or those strictly requiring the President’s personal attention.
Ranque stressed the distinction from a “caretaker President,” saying these are appointed officials, not a new acting President.
“The role of the Executive Secretary is crystal clear: Ralph Recto only acts as chief officer of presidential orders and overseer of the bureaucracy,” he said, adding that the powers of the Executive Secretary are administrative, not sovereign.
Ranque also said the 1987 Constitution is specific on presidential succession.
“If the Office of the President becomes vacant due to death, resignation, or permanent incapacity, the line is clear: the Vice President takes over. There is no intermediate step, no temporary title, and no acting President status granted to any Cabinet member or Executive Secretary,” he added.