Marcos set to decide on fuel tax cuts Tuesday — Palace

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to announce a crucial decision on fuel excise taxes within this week, a move that could bring immediate relief to motorists grappling with high pump prices amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary and Palace press officer, Atty. Claire Castro said the President will convene the UPLIFT committee on 14 April, with the outcome expected to determine whether the government will suspend or reduce taxes on petroleum products.