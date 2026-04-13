Dear Atty. Nico,

I was charged with the crime of malversation of public funds. I worked as a disbursing officer for a public elementary school in Los Baños, Laguna where I was tasked to withdraw or encash the checks from LandBank, designated as salaries of the said school’s personnel. The same would eventually be converted into a demand draft as a precautionary measure. However, there were instances when the principal would approve the absence of a demand draft due to unavailability of funds. A security detail was always assigned to accompany me during my trips.

Unfortunately, I got involved in a robbery incident. I tried to fend off the robbers but to no avail. They got away with the amount of P500,000.

Could I be really held criminally liable for the said charge?

Ron

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Dear Ron,

The crime of malversation of public funds in your case is lacking.

In the case of Ocampo III vs People, the Supreme Court explained that “malversation may be committed through the appropriation of public funds or property; by unlawfully taking or misappropriating such assets; by acquiescing, or through negligence or abandonment, thereby allowing another individual to take said public funds or property; or by being otherwise guilty in the misappropriation or malversation of such funds or property.”