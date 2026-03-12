Theft by an employee

Dear Agatha,

According to Article 282 of the Labor Code, an employer can terminate an employee for just causes, which may be any of the following: (1) serious misconduct or willful disobedience by the employee of the lawful orders of his employer or representative in connection with his work; (2) gross and habitual neglect by the employee of his duties; (3) fraud or willful breach by the employee of the trust reposed in him by his employer or duly authorized representatives; (4) commission of a crime or offense by the employee against the person of his employer or any immediate member of his family or his duly authorized representatives; and other similar causes.

Even in the absence of an explicit company policy on theft, an employee may still be sanctioned under Article 297 of the Labor Code. Theft may be considered serious misconduct, willful disobedience of lawful employer orders related to work, fraud, a willful breach of trust, or the commission of a crime. In some cases, it may also amount to gross and habitual neglect of duty.

It must be noted, however, that in cases wherein there is just cause for termination, employers must still comply with the requirements of substantive and procedural due process. Procedural due process consists of the twin requirements of notice and hearing. Employers must furnish employees with two written notices, or the “two-notice rule,” before termination of employment can be effected.