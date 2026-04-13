Instituto Cervantes’ Día del Libro: Celebrating passion for books

The celebration officially opens at 9 a.m. with an inauguration led by Miguel Utray, Ambassador of Spain to the Philippines.

A highlight of the event is Escribo el Quijote, a long-standing tradition in which participants take part in a collective effort to handwrite Don Quixote de La Mancha. Initiated a decade ago by Instituto Cervantes, the completed manuscript will be deposited in the institution’s library. The activity begins at 9 a.m., requires no prior registration, and participants will receive a complimentary book.

At 9:45 a.m., Plantadores de Historias (Story Planters) invites participants to write poems and short stories on plantable paper, which are then placed in pots to grow into plants — an activity that uniquely bridges literature and ecology.

Young readers can enjoy a storytelling session at 10:15 a.m. featuring Las aventuras de Don Quijote, offering an engaging introduction to the classic tale. Meanwhile, Libros que Importan (Books That Matter) encourages a meaningful exchange of books, each accompanied by a personal note from its donor.