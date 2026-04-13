Instituto Cervantes’ Día del Libro: Celebrating passion for books

In celebration of World Book Day on 25 April, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., Instituto Cervantes de Manila, together with the Embassy of Spain and with the support of Ayala Land and Make It Makati, invites the public to Ayala Triangle Gardens for the iconic Día del Libro. This full-day event offers a vibrant program of activities designed to inspire and share the joy of reading with audiences of all ages.
From fiction to non-fiction, poetry to prose, thousands of books will be available at the venue. Leading bookstores and publishing houses in Manila will offer a wide selection of titles at a 20 percent discount. In keeping with Spanish tradition, every book purchase comes with a complimentary rose.
The celebration officially opens at 9 a.m. with an inauguration led by Miguel Utray, Ambassador of Spain to the Philippines.
A highlight of the event is Escribo el Quijote, a long-standing tradition in which participants take part in a collective effort to handwrite Don Quixote de La Mancha. Initiated a decade ago by Instituto Cervantes, the completed manuscript will be deposited in the institution’s library. The activity begins at 9 a.m., requires no prior registration, and participants will receive a complimentary book.
At 9:45 a.m., Plantadores de Historias (Story Planters) invites participants to write poems and short stories on plantable paper, which are then placed in pots to grow into plants — an activity that uniquely bridges literature and ecology.
Young readers can enjoy a storytelling session at 10:15 a.m. featuring Las aventuras de Don Quijote, offering an engaging introduction to the classic tale. Meanwhile, Libros que Importan (Books That Matter) encourages a meaningful exchange of books, each accompanied by a personal note from its donor.
Free beginner Spanish classes will be offered at 10:30 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. at the Instituto Cervantes booth.
At noon, theater enthusiasts can enjoy a preview of Repertory Philippines’ upcoming production of Man of La Mancha, the Tony Award-winning musical inspired by Don Quixote, starring Nonie Buencamino in the dual roles of Don Quixote and Miguel de Cervantes.
The afternoon continues with Tango para siempre at 12:30 p.m., followed by hands-on workshops on handmade paper and journal-making by the Design Center of the Philippines at 1 p.m. A poetry recital, Bersong Hispano-Pinoy, takes place at 1:30 p.m., celebrating both Spanish and Filipino verse.
At 2:30 p.m., Jazz en el parque features young jazz musicians Gabriel Lazaro and Bergan Nuñez performing Latin jazz classics. From 3 p.m., university students can join the Universitarian Yincana, a lively series of activities including dance, music, quizzes, poetry, and drawing.
Art enthusiasts can visit Latag, where Urban Sketchers Manila will exhibit their works and conduct a sketching workshop. Visitors may also attend book launches, meet authors, and have books signed throughout the day.
At 3:30 p.m., a free Latin dance class will be offered by the Manila SBKZ Latin Dance Festival.
Culinary experiences form part of the celebration, with Spanish dishes available throughout the day. A highlight is the paella gigante at 6:15 p.m., presented by the Sociedad Española de Beneficencia, accompanied by a flamenco performance.
The evening culminates in a live concert by Filipino reggae band Brownman Revival at 8 p.m., followed by a DJ session. Festivities continue into the night with La Noche del Libro at Electric Sala from 11:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.
Día del Libro 2026 is organized by Instituto Cervantes de Manila, the Embassy of Spain in the Philippines and AECID Philippines, in collaboration with numerous cultural institutions, embassies, publishers and creative partners.
Admission to all Día del Libro activities is free on a first-come, first-served basis. Check out the program at https://cultura.cervantes.es/manila/es/d%c3%ada-del-libro-2026/187244 and https://www.facebook.com/events/1102131072070401.