Go backs Sara, sounds unity plea

Go called on members of the PDP to unite and strengthen their ranks ahead of the election, stressing that having the numbers in the Senate would be crucial in pushing their legislative agenda.

“That’s important because we’re struggling in the Senate. Senator Robin and I — even as top-ranking senators — often joke that we’re like drenched chicks, just staying at the back,” he said.

He emphasized that legislative success ultimately depends on alliances.

“In the Senate, it’s really a numbers game. The more allies you have, the more we can help the President and the executive branch,” he said.

Despite the party’s current size, Go expressed confidence the PDP can regain its former strength.

“We may be small now but we know we can grow again, just like during former president Rodrigo Duterte’s time,” he said.

He also highlighted the need to preserve Duterte’s legacy.

“What’s important is that we bring back Tatay Digong’s legacy so that what he started will not go to waste,” he said.

Reaffirming his loyalty, Go added: “No matter what happens, I truly love Tatay Digong, and the same goes for his children. Even if you strip me bare, you’ll still see ‘Duterte’ in my heart.”

He urged supporters to pray for the former president’s health and well-being.

Separately, speaking as PDP national auditor, Go acknowledged the party’s limited financial resources but credited its success to unity and volunteerism.

“First of all, there’s nothing for me to audit because PDP has no money. Honestly, we won through cooperation and volunteerism,” he said.

He noted that despite lacking funds, the party managed to secure major victories, including producing top-ranking senators in past elections.

“We really didn’t have money, but we still won — that’s what matters,” Go said.

Looking ahead to 2028, he expressed hope the PDP could build on this momentum, increase its Senate presence, and once again produce top-performing candidates, stressing that unity — not resources — remains the party’s greatest strength.