Firefighters extinguish resort blaze

Firefighters extinguished a blaze that broke out at Jed’s Island Resort in Bulacan on Monday, sending plumes of heavy smoke across the popular vacation spot. The fire occurred at a section of the resort on 13 April, causing extreme heat in the immediate vicinity. Witnesses reported that local fire and rescue teams arrived shortly after the fire began and were able to bring the situation under control.

Responding firefighters declared “fire out” following the operation, successfully preventing the flames from spreading further across the complex.

There have been no official reports of injuries or fatalities resulting from the incident. Authorities are currently investigating the scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire.