Fire hits resort in Calumpit

A fire broke out at a part of the renowned swimming pool Jed’s Island Resort in the town of Calumpit, Bulacan on 13 April, causing massive smoke and extreme heat in the area.
According to witnesses, the firefighters and rescue teams responded immediately to the scene to extinguish the fire that broke out. After the operation, the incident was declared fire out by the responding firefighters.
No official reports yet on persons that may have been injured or killed, while authorities continue to investigate the source of the fire.