FL hails U.S. trip success

Citing the Philippines’ nearly eight decades of partnership with the United Nations, she said the country sought the international community’s support for a seat on the UN Security Council for the 2027–2028 term.

The First Lady also mingled with American businessmen, saying that it was “always encouraging to spend time with people who believe in the Philippines.”

Thanks to Tan group

“An evening with business leaders and private sector partners who continue to invest, collaborate, and build opportunities with our country. Thank you to LT Group Inc., for hosting such a warm gathering,” the First Lady said, showing her appreciation to tycoon Lucio Tan.

Mrs. Marcos witnessed the President’s speech during the 70th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women at the UN Headquarters in New York.

“No woman should be left behind. Women are the heartbeat of every nation. As the world gathered at the UN, the President called on all countries to work together to protect and empower women because of their important role in peace and nation-building,” the First Lady said.