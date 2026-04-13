Duterte supporters seek SC TRO vs impeachment probe

House justice panel member Terry Ridon said the committee has received a copy of Carpio’s petition, which seeks a TRO against the subpoena issued in connection with the impeachment inquiry.

The panel had earlier directed the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to submit tax records of Duterte and Carpio covering the years 2007 to 2025.

BIR Commissioner Charlito Mendoza was also ordered to appear at the next hearing.

The subpoena also covers several corporations and business entities allegedly linked to the couple, including Metro City Chow Foods Corp., Gencorp Industries Inc., Carpio Lawyers, 888 Bistro, CALE88 Foods Corp., Madayaw Fisheries Corp., Mati City Ice Plant and Cold Storage Inc., Amianan Shores Inc., Geometry Security and Investigation Agency Inc., and Cabletow 88 Shipping and Marine Services Inc.