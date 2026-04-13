Dolce & Gabbana appoints Stefano Cantino as new Co-CEO

A Stefano is on his way, while another Stefano is on his way in. Right on the heels of a stellar showing during the Fall/Winter 26/27 shows during Milan Fashion Week, Dolce & Gabbana just announced a leadership changed.
In a move that took effect at the start of the year, news broke that the Italian luxury fashion house's co-founder Stefano Gabbana was stepping down as CEO, relinquishing his involvement in the business side of the company, which includes Dolce & Gabbana Holding Srl, Dolce & Gabbana Trademarks Srl, and Dolce & Gabbana Srl. It has also been reported that the designer is also considering options for his 40% stake in the brand, which he started with Domenico Dolce in 1985.
While Dolce's brother, Alfonso Dolce, took over the reins as CEO in January, the house also just announced that Stefano Cantino will now be joining him as co-CEO. Cantino is a prominent figure in the fashion industry, having previously worked with luxury brands like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Prada. Both Dolce and Cantino are tasked to recalibrate the brand, as it seeks new funding, and navigates ongoing financial challenges. The brand is also said to be working towards expanding their reach beyond fashion into the lifestyle space.
That said, stalwart D&G fans won't need to worry about what happens next for the brand on the creative side. Gabbana will be staying on in a creative capacity to continue his collaboration with Dolce, keeping the brand's creative direction intact. Over the past four decades, Dolce & Gabbana have delivered on designs that are centered on a bold aesthetic, inspired by the vibrance and energy of Italian culture and the 'dolce vita' lifestyle. Their recent showing at Milan Fashion Week is proof of their singular vision in dressing the passionate woman.