Dolce & Gabbana appoints Stefano Cantino as new Co-CEO

While Dolce's brother, Alfonso Dolce, took over the reins as CEO in January, the house also just announced that Stefano Cantino will now be joining him as co-CEO. Cantino is a prominent figure in the fashion industry, having previously worked with luxury brands like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Prada. Both Dolce and Cantino are tasked to recalibrate the brand, as it seeks new funding, and navigates ongoing financial challenges. The brand is also said to be working towards expanding their reach beyond fashion into the lifestyle space.

That said, stalwart D&G fans won't need to worry about what happens next for the brand on the creative side. Gabbana will be staying on in a creative capacity to continue his collaboration with Dolce, keeping the brand's creative direction intact. Over the past four decades, Dolce & Gabbana have delivered on designs that are centered on a bold aesthetic, inspired by the vibrance and energy of Italian culture and the 'dolce vita' lifestyle. Their recent showing at Milan Fashion Week is proof of their singular vision in dressing the passionate woman.