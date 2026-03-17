John Galliano marks fashion return with Zara collaboration

It appears there is no keeping John Galliano from reentering the fashion spotlight with his distinct creative vision. After a two-year hiatus, the controversial designer is set to return with a new collaboration for fast-fashion giant Zara.

The two-year partnership forms part of Zara’s strategy to offer collections that bridge the gap between mass-market appeal and luxury design. The seasonal releases will see Galliano reinterpret pieces from the brand’s archives, effectively “re-authoring” them for a contemporary audience.