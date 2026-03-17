John Galliano marks fashion return with Zara collaboration

It appears there is no keeping John Galliano from reentering the fashion spotlight with his distinct creative vision. After a two-year hiatus, the controversial designer is set to return with a new collaboration for fast-fashion giant Zara.
The two-year partnership forms part of Zara’s strategy to offer collections that bridge the gap between mass-market appeal and luxury design. The seasonal releases will see Galliano reinterpret pieces from the brand’s archives, effectively “re-authoring” them for a contemporary audience.
In an interview with Vogue, Galliano said the collaboration emerged from a series of conversations with Marta Ortega Pérez, chair of Inditex, Zara’s parent company. The two met through the Marta Ortega Pérez Foundation.
Galliano built his reputation during his tenures at Christian Dior and Maison Margiela, where he became known for his avant-garde approach and theatrical presentations. His final show for Maison Margiela in 2024 drew widespread attention online and is regarded as one of his defining works.
Galliano’s first collection for Zara is scheduled to launch in September. While further details remain limited, the collaboration is expected to showcase his signature deconstructionist style and inventive approach to design, offering a fresh perspective within the fast-fashion landscape.