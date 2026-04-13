Docu dudes

Among his recordings was the debut in Chicago of the Washington band Nirvana, headlined by then 20-year-old Kurt Cobain on 8 July 1989, two years before the group launched their first commercial album, the New York Post (NYP) reported.

Also in his collection are early performances by R.E.M., The Cure, The Pixies, The Replacements, Depeche Mode, Stereolab, Sonic Youth and Björk, according to the NYP.

To preserve all the shows before the tapes disintegrate due to age, Jacobs agreed to allow volunteers from the Internet Archive to digitize the audios and upload them to the online platform.

Meanwhile, a 97-year-old Japanese inventor and entrepreneur was awarded an Ig Nobel Prize in 2005 for his unusual records. Yoshiro Nakamatsu claims credit for more than 3,000 inventions, but he is more prolific in food photography.

The Ig Nobel Prize in nutrition recognized Nakamatsu for photographing every single meal he ate for 35 years and analyzing the relationship between his diet and his health, The Standard (TS) reported.

In that period, his photo collection reached 10,000 as he aimed to analyze the impact of food on his brain function and physical condition, according to TS.

Although Nakamatsu now uses a wheelchair, he still goes out to enjoy fine food and remains active on social media, sharing photos of his daily meals almost every day, to extend his hobby to 50 years.