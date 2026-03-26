DigiPlus rebrands CSR arm, expands national programs

“The transition to DigiPlus Foundation is more than a rebranding; it is a declaration of our expanded commitment to the Filipino people,” Tanco said, adding that the company aims to scale its efforts across education, healthcare, and disaster resilience.

The foundation will focus on four key pillars: FutureSmart for education and digital skills, KalusuganPlus for healthcare access, WishPlus for inclusive empowerment, and BayanihanPlus for disaster response and community resilience.

Under FutureSmart, DigiPlus said it has already supported over 6,000 individuals through scholarships, IT certification programs, and upskilling initiatives designed to prepare Filipinos for a technology-driven economy.

Its healthcare arm, KalusuganPlus, has reached more than 900,000 Filipinos through medical assistance programs, including the launch of EmbracePlus, a mental health hotline and community-based training initiative.

Meanwhile, WishPlus has granted nearly 10,000 life-changing wishes aimed at empowering individuals facing difficult circumstances, while BayanihanPlus has assisted over 176,000 Filipinos through disaster response efforts across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Overall, DigiPlus Foundation said its programs have benefited more than one million Filipinos and have been implemented in partnership with local government units and national agencies such as the Department of Information and Communications Technology and the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

DigiPlus said the rebranding underscores its commitment to scaling initiatives, strengthening partnerships, and delivering long-term impact as it continues to expand its role in community development.