DAPIGI provides free rides

Davao City — Commuters in Davao City received free transportation Monday as the Drivers Association of the Philippines Initiative Group Inc. (DAPIGI) launched its “Libre Sakay” program. The initiative is a collaboration between DAPIGI members and the MS Ferrando Driving Institute Inc. aimed at easing the burden on local travelers.

The program utilizes 10 vehicle units covering a loop that includes Boulevard, San Pedro, C.M. Recto, Roxas, J.P. Laurel, Cabaguio, Agdao and Uyanguren. According to the group, the free service is specifically designed for rush hour traffic. Scheduled trips depart at 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Organizers announced that the “Libre Sakay” service will be available only on Mondays and Fridays along the designated singular route.