Smart warehouses boost NFA rice security

The National Food Authority (NFA) is introducing automated ventilation and solar-powered systems in a key warehouse here, part of a modernization effort aimed at protecting the country’s rice reserves and reducing post-harvest losses.

The upgraded facility uses wireless sensors and microcomputer control units that track temperature and humidity inside the warehouse every five minutes. When heat levels reach a preset threshold, industrial exhaust blowers activate automatically to release accumulated heat and stabilize storage conditions for palay.

Each unit can move up to 10,000 cubic meters of air per hour, allowing the warehouse to manage heat buildup without manual intervention. The ventilation system costs about P1.21 million for the Camarines Sur facility.

Power for the system comes partly from a 16-kilowatt solar installation equipped with battery storage. The setup supplies electricity for ventilation motors, lighting and office equipment, supporting the NFA’s goal of lowering operating costs while ensuring uninterrupted operations.

The warehouse has a design capacity of 200,000 cavans, making temperature control critical to preventing moisture buildup and preserving grain quality. Roof insulation was also installed to reduce heat transfer and maintain more stable conditions inside the storage facility.

NFA Administrator Larry Lacson said the investment ultimately protects farmers whose harvests are purchased by the agency.

“This upgrade is about protecting the hard work of our rice farmers,” Lacson said. “By improving storage conditions, we reduce post-harvest losses, preserve grain quality, and make sure the palay we procure retains its value. That strengthens recipient confidence and ensures farmers are properly supported.”

Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr., chair of the NFA Council, said the project reflects the government’s broader push to modernize agriculture and strengthen the country’s food security system.

“This modernization effort reflects our commitment to transform Philippine agriculture,” Tiu Laurel said. “By investing in better storage, renewable energy, and smarter systems, we are improving farmers’ incomes, reducing waste, and reinforcing food security for every Filipino family.”

The Camarines Sur branch is also working with Central Bicol State University to further evaluate and improve the system’s performance as the NFA explores expanding similar technology to other storage facilities.