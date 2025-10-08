DND gets Go’s full backing

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense, reaffirmed his strong backing for the Department of National Defense (DND) and its attached agencies, emphasizing the necessity of empowering the nation’s uniformed personnel.

Speaking during Senate deliberations on the proposed DND budget for Fiscal Year 2026, Go underscored the critical need to sustain the morale and capacity of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

“As the vice chairperson of the Committee on National Defense, I want to manifest my unwavering support for the proposed budget of the Department of National Defense and its attached agencies for fiscal year 2026, along with the Armed Forces of the Philippines,” Go said. “I commend the brave men and women behind these organizations.”

Go, who served under former President Rodrigo Duterte, recalled several hard-won reforms, including the doubling of the base pay for entry-level uniformed personnel across the AFP, police, Coast Guard, Bureau of Fire Protection and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in 2018.

He recounted Duterte’s determination to fulfill that promise, stating the former president was willing to prioritize the military’s pay increase even amid fiscal challenges at the time.

The senator also recalled his and Duterte’s opposition to proposed mandatory contributions to the military pension fund for active personnel, arguing it would be too heavy a financial burden for ordinary soldiers.

Continuing this policy, Go highlighted his principal authorship of Republic Act 12177, the Free Legal Assistance to Military and Uniformed Personnel Act. The law ensures legal protection for soldiers and law enforcers facing cases related to the performance of their official duties.

“As the lifeblood of our nation’s defense and security, our soldiers have often faced dangerous situations that jeopardize their lives and limbs,” Go said, asking for an update on the law’s implementation.