Basic Energy rolls out e-transport program vs fuel swings

Basic Energy Corporation has launched an electric mobility program with partner firms to help shield the public transport sector from volatile fuel prices and future energy shocks, as operators grapple with rising costs.
The listed energy firm, led by businessman Ramon Villavicencio, said the “Electric Transport Solution Program” will establish an integrated ecosystem to stabilize operations and reduce reliance on imported fuel through electrification.
“The Program represents our collective effort to provide a practical framework that aims to address the ongoing challenges of fuel price volatility and future energy shock,” Basic Energy CEO Oscar Carey L. De Venecia Jr. said on Monday.
“Our goal is to offer a technical and financial structure that assists our collaborators in the transport sector in achieving more stable and sustainable operations,” he added.
The program brings together First Gen Corporation, AC Mobility, and Ecology Builders Development Corporation to provide charging, energy, and infrastructure support, with transport cooperatives serving as early adopters.
Designed to enhance cost stability and operational resilience, the initiative positions electric transport as a hedge against oil price volatility, in line with the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act and broader efforts to future-proof the sector.