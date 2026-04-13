Basic Energy rolls out e-transport program vs fuel swings

“The Program represents our collective effort to provide a practical framework that aims to address the ongoing challenges of fuel price volatility and future energy shock,” Basic Energy CEO Oscar Carey L. De Venecia Jr. said on Monday.

“Our goal is to offer a technical and financial structure that assists our collaborators in the transport sector in achieving more stable and sustainable operations,” he added.

The program brings together First Gen Corporation, AC Mobility, and Ecology Builders Development Corporation to provide charging, energy, and infrastructure support, with transport cooperatives serving as early adopters.

Designed to enhance cost stability and operational resilience, the initiative positions electric transport as a hedge against oil price volatility, in line with the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act and broader efforts to future-proof the sector.