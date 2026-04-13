Baguio allocates P25M aid for drivers, poor residents

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The Baguio City government has set aside P25 million in assistance for transport workers and low-income residents following the declaration of a state of calamity.
Mayor Benjamin Magalong said P20 million from the city’s Quick Response Fund will be allocated to support the transport sector.
Taxi drivers are expected to receive assistance this week, following earlier aid extended to public utility jeepney drivers. The city government said the measure aims to provide financial relief to workers affected by recent disruptions.
An additional P5 million has been earmarked for financially vulnerable residents, with around 1,600 beneficiaries set to receive P3,000 each.
The city is also participating in a rice distribution program funded by the national government, with P56 million sourced from the 2026 Local Government Support Fund–Financial Assistance.
Under the program, about 3,000 sacks of rice will be distributed to qualified residents.
Registration and assessment began on 13 April across various barangays, with the City Social Welfare and Development Office leading the implementation.
Beneficiaries include indigent individuals, members of vulnerable sectors, and minimum wage earners.