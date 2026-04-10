342 Filipinos repatriated from UAE arrive in Manila

Department of Migrant Workers said 342 Filipinos from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates arrived in the country on Friday afternoon via a government-chartered flight.
The repatriates included 203 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), 119 dependents and 20 other Filipinos. They arrived at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City at 4 p.m.
DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac and Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa personally welcomed the returnees, along with officials from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Office of the President, Presidential Management Staff and Department of Social Welfare and Development.
The repatriation was conducted in coordination with the Department of Migrant Workers, the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Philippine Embassy, following the directive of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ensure the safety and welfare of Filipinos in the Middle East.
Authorities said government agencies remain on standby to provide assistance, including financial aid, medical services, temporary accommodation and reintegration support, as well as immigration and customs processing.