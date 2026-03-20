Justice during crisis

Access to justice does not exist in isolation. It depends on systems that function, and on people’s ability to reach them. But when transportation costs rise without relief, even a trip to a prosecutor’s office becomes a burden. When daily wages barely cover food and shelter, hiring a lawyer is no longer a choice, it is an impossibility. Even time becomes a barrier, lost to longer commutes or extra hours just to survive.

These pressures force difficult decisions. A worker skips a hearing to avoid losing a day’s pay. A victim delays filing a complaint because the process is too costly, too far, too overwhelming. In these moments, justice stops feeling like a right. It begins to look like a privilege.

This is where the role of government becomes decisive, not only to uphold justice, but to make it reachable.

Digital tools can ease the distance: e-filing, remote affidavits, virtual hearings. These are not conveniences — they are access points. Mobile legal aid clinics can bring prosecutors and public attorneys closer to communities that need them most. Strengthening the Public Attorney’s Office and expanding grassroots paralegal networks ensure that assistance is not only present but within reach. But access is not only about systems. It is also about people.

Seeking justice carries a cost, not just financial, but emotional. For many, the process is exhausting, even retraumatizing. This is why partnerships matter. Collaboration between the Department of Justice and the Department of Social Welfare and Development allows indigent litigants to receive not only legal assistance but also psychosocial support and, when needed, financial aid.

Even small interventions matter. A justice hotline. A digital help desk in a local language. Clear guidance through processes that too often feel intimidating. These are simple, practical ways to close the gap between law and lived experience.

Crises test more than economies. They test priorities.

They force a choice: whether justice becomes something we defer in difficult times, or something we protect with greater urgency.

The answer should be clear.

Justice cannot rise and fall with the price of fuel. It cannot depend on who can afford to pursue it. It must remain steady, accessible, and real, especially when life is most uncertain.