TikTok, Plan International partner on teen online safety

“Safety has always been at the core of everything we do at TikTok,” said Yves Gonzalez, head of Public Policy for the Philippines at TikTok. “Expanding the #ThinkTwice Troop through our partnership with Plan International Pilipinas allows us to directly engage with more young people, understand their aspirations and challenges, and empower them to navigate digital spaces safely with confidence and creativity.”

During a youth panel, participants shared their experiences navigating the digital world, noting that awareness of safety tools and privacy features allows them to engage more confidently online. They also highlighted how platforms like TikTok serve as spaces for self-expression, connection and discovery.

Youth advocates underscored the importance of involving young people in shaping safer online spaces, alongside continued support from platforms, educators, and communities through digital literacy programs.

“Teen-friendly and easy-to-understand policies, user-friendly tools, insights from the youth — these are just some of the aspects that are vital for platforms to understand and apply in creating safer environments for us,” Marianne said.

In a separate panel, Plan International Pilipinas executive director Pebbles Sanchez-Ogang, Globe Telecom chief privacy officer Irish Almeida, and educator and TikTok creator Lyqa Maravilla emphasized the need for greater representation of women in technology, policy-making, and content creation to ensure inclusive digital spaces.

“We believe that young people, especially girls, face distinct vulnerabilities in the digital world, and must be at the heart of conversations that determine how online spaces are designed and governed. This collaboration not only amplifies their voices but also equips them with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to navigate the online world safely and responsibly, empowering them to become proactive and informed digital citizens,” Sanchez-Ogang said.

Participants also joined a content creation session led by motivational speaker and TikTok creator Gia Abao, where they learned how to use the platform to advance their advocacies.

TikTok said the partnership forms part of its broader efforts to strengthen safety frameworks and foster collaboration among platforms, government, educators, and communities to better protect young people online.