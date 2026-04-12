Stronger LGU role in education pushed in proposed Local Gov’t Code reforms

“Sa pag-amyenda natin sa Local Government Code, mahalagang paigtingin na rin natin ang papel ng mga lokal na pamahalaan sa paghahatid at pag-angat ng kalidad ng edukasyon (In amending the Local Government Code, it is important that we also strengthen the role of local government units in delivering and improving the quality of education),” said Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate Committee on Finance.

As part of his push, the senator refiled the proposed 21st Century School Boards Act or the Senate Bill No. (SBN) 53 in the 20th Congress.

The measure seeks to expand the composition of Local School Boards, enhance their functions, and broaden the allowable uses of the Special Education Fund (SEF).

Under the proposed legislation, Local School Boards would be tasked with crafting policies aimed at improving both the delivery and overall quality of education within their jurisdictions.

Their performance would be evaluated using indicators such as student participation rates, dropout and out-of-school youth figures, academic achievement scores, and the establishment of child development centers.

Gatchalian’s proposal also aims to provide greater flexibility in the use of the SEF.

This includes allowing funds to cover salaries of teachers and non-teaching personnel, as well as honoraria and allowances for services rendered beyond regular school hours.

The senator’s push aligns with broader government efforts to decentralize governance and empower LGUs, particularly in sectors such as education that directly impact community development.

With the proposed amendments to the Local Government Code underway, Gatchalian stressed that empowering local governments in education could play a key role in addressing long-standing challenges in the country’s school system.