Sting ops net P903K illegal drugs

The arrest in Barangay Nagkaisang Nayon occurred after an officer acting as a poseur-buyer purchased P1,000 worth of illegal drugs from the suspect.

Authorities confiscated 496.2 grams of dried marijuana valued at P744,300 and 769 grams of liquid marijuana valued at P153,800.

Officers also recovered packaging materials, an iPhone 13, a backpack, and the marked buy-bust money.

In a separate incident, a 38-year-old man identified as Danilo was arrested at a checkpoint along Susano Road in Barangay San Agustin. Police said they found 0.84 grams of shabu, with an estimated street value of P5,712, in his possession.

Records show the second suspect has a prior legal case from October 2021 for allegedly violating the Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004.

Both suspects will face charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

They are scheduled for inquest proceedings before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office, according to the QCPD.