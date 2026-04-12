‘Space jellyfish’ spotted over Tarlac skies

Residents in Pura, Tarlac witnessed a rare celestial display after a bright fireball — often referred to as a “space jellyfish” — appeared in the night sky on April 11.

Witnesses said the glowing phenomenon was visible at around 7:40 p.m., drawing attention across the town.

The sighting coincided with the launch of China’s Jielong-3 (Smart Dragon-3), a solid-fueled orbital rocket, from a sea-based platform in the South China Sea at around 7:30 p.m. local time.