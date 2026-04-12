Recipe for scandal

The arrest traces back to a complaint for acts of lasciviousness filed by a well-heeled socialite, who alleged she was molested during a private party last December at another trendy Chinese restaurant-bar in the same district, reportedly a venue in which the same chef has a stake.

In her filing before the Taguig City Prosecutor’s Office, the complainant said she was caught completely off guard by the chef’s alleged conduct, describing it as both abusive and lecherous.

After spending two nights in detention at a precinct along Lawton Avenue, the chef secured his release on Friday upon posting bail, leaving BGC’s tight-knit dining circle abuzz and reputations hanging in the balance.