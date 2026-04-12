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Prince Harry 'categorically' rejects African charity's defamation claim

Prince Harry
(FILES) Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, gives a speech as he attends a sit-out with Britain's Meghan (unseen), Duchess of Sussex, at the Nigerian Defence Headquarters in Abuja on 11 May 2024. Kola SULAIMON / AFP
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Prince Harry "categorically" rejects a defamation claim filed against him at London's High Court by the African AIDS charity Sentebale which he co-founded, a spokesperson said Friday.

King Charles III’s younger son and Mark Dyer, who was also previously a Sentebale trustee, are both named as defendants.

"As Sentebale’s co-founder and a founding trustee, they categorically reject these offensive and damaging claims. It is extraordinary that charitable funds are now being used to pursue legal action against the very people who built and supported the organisation for nearly two decades," the spokesperson said in a statement.

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