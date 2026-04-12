Panelo: Madriaga ‘weakest link’ in VP probe

Former presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo on Sunday disputed allegations made by a former aide of Vice President Sara Duterte regarding the creation of the Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group (VPSPG) and supposed confidential fund operations.
Madriaga, a former aide of the Vice President, earlier claimed he played a central role in the formation of the VPSPG and alleged that Duterte ordered him to transport large sums of money for confidential operations.
Panelo rejected the claims, saying documents and military testimonies contradict Madriaga’s statements.
“We presented in the complaint affidavit a Department of National Defense memorandum from then-Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on the approval and activation of the VPSPG. The process was entirely internal to the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and Madriaga had no standing in this process,” Panelo said during a virtual press briefing on April 12.
Panelo said sworn affidavits from military officials — including Major General Jose Niembra, Brigadier General Randolph Cabangbang, Colonel Raymond Lachica, and Lieutenant Colonel Dennis Nolasco — affirmed that Madriaga had no role in the unit’s formation or related operations.
He also dismissed allegations that Madriaga influenced the appointment of Lachica as head of the VPSPG, citing testimonies from Duterte and Nolasco denying his involvement in personnel decisions.
“We have certifications from the Presidential Security Command and the AFP Security and Protection Group confirming that Madriaga was never employed or connected with these offices,” Panelo said.
Madriaga is scheduled to testify before the House Justice Committee on April 14 regarding his allegations.
Panelo, however, expressed confidence that the testimony would not hold up under scrutiny.
“We don’t mind that he will testify. We know that whatever he says are lies. In the proper forum, we can definitely prove that he is a fraud,” he said.
“The only concern is that some might believe it, especially if it is amplified, considering that the Vice President’s critics are in the House Justice Committee,” he added.