Panelo: Madriaga ‘weakest link’ in VP probe

Former presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo on Sunday disputed allegations made by a former aide of Vice President Sara Duterte regarding the creation of the Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group (VPSPG) and supposed confidential fund operations.

Madriaga, a former aide of the Vice President, earlier claimed he played a central role in the formation of the VPSPG and alleged that Duterte ordered him to transport large sums of money for confidential operations.

Panelo rejected the claims, saying documents and military testimonies contradict Madriaga’s statements.

“We presented in the complaint affidavit a Department of National Defense memorandum from then-Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on the approval and activation of the VPSPG. The process was entirely internal to the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and Madriaga had no standing in this process,” Panelo said during a virtual press briefing on April 12.