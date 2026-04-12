L.A. all the way

An eight-day, three-city assignment to cover boxing last week brought me to Los Angeles, Temecula and Las Vegas.
Good thing, all the guys I covered for this paper emerged victorious, making the trip a successful one.
In Temecula, located 85 miles south of La-La Land, there was a world title fight starring Pedro Taduran, one of just two reigning Filipino world champions.
He defended the IBF 105-pound title for the third time and he wound up keeping the strap after stopping Mexican Gustavo Perez Alvarez in the seventh round at the Pechanga Resort Casino.
In the undercard, Manny Pacquiao’s son Jimuel also took the spotlight by halting Darrick Gaites for his first win in the professional scene. His dad Manny was at ringside, making the event extra-special.
Temecula is a nice, laid-back place that doesn’t really offer a lot of attractions but remains a perfect day trip from Hollywood.
It has a bevy of fine food places and solid golf courses as well.
It is likewise serene and relaxing and a good stop for shopaholics since it’s got this shopping area that houses a huge Walmart Supercenter and other favorite retail shops just next to each other.
So, for those whose idea of fun is shopping, Temecula has got something for you.
After three days there, it was fine to move ahead for the next stop: Las Vegas.
Sin City, a four-and-a-half speed drive from Temecula, was the stage for another fight featuring a Filipino ring star in Mark Magsayo.
The latest signee of ZUFFA Boxing, the promotional outfit owned by UFC founder Dana White, Magsayo took on Feargal McCrory.
As expected, Magsayo’s edge in firepower was in full display as the Bohol-born puncher posted a fifth-round knockout.
Vegas is said to be the Disneyland for adults and for me, going there and spending a few nights should be enough.
Spent some time there many, many times in the last 30 years and the only thing that excites me getting there is to cover a big fight because I am not a gambling guy.
The closest thing to gambling for me is the slot machine although I have placed bets on Pacquiao fights over the years.
But anyway, the most enjoyable part of the coverage was being in Los Angeles for the nth time, a city that I have visited a million times and grown to love because of its food scene and overall retail appeal.
In fact, my first stop the moment I excited LAX was In-N-Out for its delectable Double-Double (with crispy fries).
Even before finishing my meal, I was already looking forward to the next visit, proof that In-N-Out is really that good.
Of course, a visit to Los Angeles won’t be complete without going to the Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood where Pacquiao sharpened his skills under Freddie Roach.
After a couple of hours there, it was time to eat again and just across the street is Panda Express, where I ordered the unbeatable half-and-half (fried rice and chow mein) and the two sides of orange chicken and broccoli beef plus three packets of sri racha hot sauce.
In no time, I found myself strapped on my seat for the flight back home and drooling over that next trip.