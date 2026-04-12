L.A. all the way

In Temecula, located 85 miles south of La-La Land, there was a world title fight starring Pedro Taduran, one of just two reigning Filipino world champions.

He defended the IBF 105-pound title for the third time and he wound up keeping the strap after stopping Mexican Gustavo Perez Alvarez in the seventh round at the Pechanga Resort Casino.

In the undercard, Manny Pacquiao’s son Jimuel also took the spotlight by halting Darrick Gaites for his first win in the professional scene. His dad Manny was at ringside, making the event extra-special.