Jeepney drivers struggle despite fuel rollback

While Jojo chose to pause, fellow driver Art continues to ply his route despite the challenges.

“It’s really depressing. At this point, it’s all about prayer and perseverance in our daily trips. Thankfully, some passengers voluntarily give extra fare. It’s heartwarming, especially students — their discounted fare is P11, but they give P20. We’re all affected by these fuel price increases anyway,” he said.

For Jojo, daily survival has meant relying on family support. He now helps manage their small neighborhood store while waiting for conditions to improve.

“My wife runs a small convenience store, so I’m the one looking after it for now. Some of my children also help out. We’re still okay, but I can’t say the same for others who have no other source of income. I feel sorry for them,” he said.

Even with the recent rollback, both drivers said recovery is not immediate.

“It’s a big help, but it’s hard to immediately feel the decrease in nearby gas stations,” Art said.

Jojo echoed the sentiment, noting that returning to the road still depends on more stable fuel prices.

“It’s still hard to recover the capital. Maybe if the rollback continues for a week, I might be able to afford the fuel costs again,” he said.

As fuel prices continue to fluctuate, drivers like Jojo and Art remain caught between uncertainty and necessity — choosing either to pause or push through, one trip at a time.