Legarda: Energy emergency declaration ‘overdue’

Senator Loren Legarda welcomed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s declaration of a state of national energy emergency but stressed that urgent and concrete measures are needed to address rising costs faced by Filipinos.
“I welcome the President’s declaration of a state of national energy emergency. This is an overdue recognition of what the people have been saying for weeks: that we are already in a crisis,” Legarda said.
She said the declaration alone would not be enough to shield families from the impact of increasing fuel prices, food costs, and transport expenses.
“By itself, a declaration of a state of national energy emergency will not protect Filipino families from rising fuel prices, higher food costs, heavier transport expenses, and the mounting burdens on our farmers and fisherfolk. But with such recognition, our actions can finally proceed in their proper light —mapa-isyu man ng suplay o presyo, ang kasalukuyang estado ng ekonomiya ay isyung diretso sa sikmura ng mamamayan, bagay na hindi matutugunan ng isang business-as-usual approach,” she said.
Legarda called for immediate, coordinated government action and openness to unconventional measures to respond to the crisis.
“Ngayon, kinakailangan ang pangkalahatang aksyon ng pamahalaan. Kinakailangan din ng bukas na pag-iisip sa mga hakbanging hindi kumbensyonal ngunit tumutugon sa tawag ng panahon. Ang mga aksyong ito ay dapat agaran, pinagplanuhan, epektibo, at may malasakit para sa bawat pamilyang Pilipino. Kabilang dito ang ilan sa aking mungkahi tulad ng pagtanggal ng VAT sa mga pangunahing bilihin, langis, at ilang bayarin sa kuryente.”
The senator said she is also studying the filing of a new Bayanihan law or a similar measure to give the government time-bound powers to respond to the energy crisis.
“As a four-term Senator, I am also seriously considering the filing of a new Bayanihan law, or a similar measure, that will equip the government with the necessary but time-bound tools to respond to the current energy crisis in a unified, decisive, and comprehensive manner, while working alongside the Executive and recognizing its critical role in leading the immediate response.”
Legarda emphasized that the declaration must translate into concrete relief for Filipinos.
“This declaration will only have real meaning if it becomes the basis for swift, coordinated, and compassionate action that delivers immediate relief to Filipino families and guides the nation through this crisis with clarity, resolve, and purpose.”