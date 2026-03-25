Legarda: Energy emergency declaration ‘overdue’

Legarda called for immediate, coordinated government action and openness to unconventional measures to respond to the crisis.

“Ngayon, kinakailangan ang pangkalahatang aksyon ng pamahalaan. Kinakailangan din ng bukas na pag-iisip sa mga hakbanging hindi kumbensyonal ngunit tumutugon sa tawag ng panahon. Ang mga aksyong ito ay dapat agaran, pinagplanuhan, epektibo, at may malasakit para sa bawat pamilyang Pilipino. Kabilang dito ang ilan sa aking mungkahi tulad ng pagtanggal ng VAT sa mga pangunahing bilihin, langis, at ilang bayarin sa kuryente.”

The senator said she is also studying the filing of a new Bayanihan law or a similar measure to give the government time-bound powers to respond to the energy crisis.

“As a four-term Senator, I am also seriously considering the filing of a new Bayanihan law, or a similar measure, that will equip the government with the necessary but time-bound tools to respond to the current energy crisis in a unified, decisive, and comprehensive manner, while working alongside the Executive and recognizing its critical role in leading the immediate response.”

Legarda emphasized that the declaration must translate into concrete relief for Filipinos.

“This declaration will only have real meaning if it becomes the basis for swift, coordinated, and compassionate action that delivers immediate relief to Filipino families and guides the nation through this crisis with clarity, resolve, and purpose.”