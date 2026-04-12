Gulf talks fail; war looms anew: China ‘arming’ Tehran

Vance said Washington was seeking a “fundamental commitment” from Iran that it would not develop a nuclear weapon, but that “we haven’t seen that” after holding the highest-level meeting between the two sides since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

After 21 hours of negotiations, no deal emerged — only a pause, a proposal and deepening mistrust.

“We leave here with a very simple proposal, a method of understanding that is our final and best offer. We’ll see if the Iranians accept it,” Vance said before departing Pakistan.

But as diplomats traded ultimatums, intelligence assessments point to a parallel track unfolding far from the negotiating table — one that could reshape the battlefield if talks collapse.

Plausible deniability

Multiple sources familiar with recent intelligence evaluations said China is quietly preparing to transfer new air defense systems to Iran in the coming weeks, a move that could significantly blunt US and Israeli air superiority if fighting resumes.

The systems, described as shoulder-fired anti-air missiles, are designed to target low-flying aircraft — precisely the kind used in close air support and strike missions during the five-week war that began on 28 February.

Officials believe the shipments are being routed through third countries to obscure their origin, allowing Beijing to maintain plausible deniability while reinforcing Tehran’s defenses.

The United States has agreed to a two-week pause in attacks with Israel to allow negotiations to proceed, but intelligence suggests Iran may be using the lull to rebuild and rearm.